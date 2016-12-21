San Francisco: Eucalyptus tree falls, blocks Highway 1 near Golden Gate Bridge
A large eucalyptus fell across Highway 1 just north of the MacArthur Tunnel south of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on Monday - one in a series of high-profile incidents involving the trees. No one was injured in the incident, reported at 1:27 p.m. All lanes were reopened by 3 p.m., but traffic remained sluggish for Marin and other commuters throughout the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here comes the man.
|3 hr
|Bert
|3
|California will soon provide ethnic studies cla...
|3 hr
|Bert
|63
|Putin Selfie Shows Giant Whatsit
|3 hr
|Bert
|2
|California Store Shortages
|3 hr
|Bert
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|anonymous
|150
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Dec 22
|Earl
|1
|Justice for kate
|Dec 20
|Aponi
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC