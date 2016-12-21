San Francisco: Eucalyptus tree falls,...

San Francisco: Eucalyptus tree falls, blocks Highway 1 near Golden Gate Bridge

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

A large eucalyptus fell across Highway 1 just north of the MacArthur Tunnel south of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on Monday - one in a series of high-profile incidents involving the trees. No one was injured in the incident, reported at 1:27 p.m. All lanes were reopened by 3 p.m., but traffic remained sluggish for Marin and other commuters throughout the afternoon.

San Francisco, CA

