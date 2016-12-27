San Francisco: Appeals court to reconsider challenge to Alameda County gun store law

A federal appeals court in San Francisco agreed Tuesday to have an 11-judge panel review a challenge to an Alameda County ordinance that restricts the locations of gun stores. The county is appealing a decision in which a three-judge panel of the court said by a 2-1 vote in May that the right to buy and sell guns is "part and parcel" of the constitutional Second Amendment right to bear arms.

