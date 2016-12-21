Recall watch: Powdered milk product linked to salmonella
Williams-Sonoma of San Francisco, CA is voluntarily recalling limited quantities of Williams-Sonoma Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed Quick Bread, as it has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here comes the man.
|3 hr
|Bert
|3
|California will soon provide ethnic studies cla...
|3 hr
|Bert
|63
|Putin Selfie Shows Giant Whatsit
|3 hr
|Bert
|2
|California Store Shortages
|3 hr
|Bert
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|anonymous
|150
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Dec 22
|Earl
|1
|Justice for kate
|Dec 20
|Aponi
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC