Political Consultant Enrique Pearce Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges
Over a year and a half after his shocking arrest on child pornography charges, local politico Enrique Pearce has pleaded guilty to four counts, and is likely to get a six-month sentence, possibly to be served in home detention. The news broke late Friday before the holiday weekend, and the Chronicle reports that Pearce made his guilty plea Friday morning in SF Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1/2 monkey wins a game
|52 min
|Half Monkey
|1
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|1 hr
|Kiss6729
|6
|Here comes the man.
|16 hr
|Bert
|3
|California will soon provide ethnic studies cla...
|16 hr
|Bert
|63
|Putin Selfie Shows Giant Whatsit
|16 hr
|Bert
|2
|California Store Shortages
|16 hr
|Bert
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|150
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC