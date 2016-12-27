Police arrest suspect in connection t...

Police arrest suspect in connection to 2013 Bayview homicide of Trivon Dixon

Police today said they arrested Robert Bolden, a 28-year-old San Francisco resident, on Dec. 21 in connection with the April 24, 2013 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Trivon Dixon. Dixon was shot in the first block of Whitney Young Circle, near Hudson Avenue, around 3:40 p.m., according to police.

