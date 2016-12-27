Police arrest suspect in connection to 2013 Bayview homicide of Trivon Dixon
Police today said they arrested Robert Bolden, a 28-year-old San Francisco resident, on Dec. 21 in connection with the April 24, 2013 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Trivon Dixon. Dixon was shot in the first block of Whitney Young Circle, near Hudson Avenue, around 3:40 p.m., according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|2 hr
|hungg low
|1
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|3 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|6 hr
|huntcoyotes
|10
|Here comes the man.
|22 hr
|Inquisitor
|5
|1/2 monkey wins a game
|Mon
|Inquisitor
|2
|NO TAXES on Business
|Mon
|TRUMP 4ever
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|151
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC