Person shot at inside of car in San Francisco
One male victim received an injury to his face on the morning of Christmas Eve after an unknown suspect opened gunfire at his vehicle in San Francisco. According to police, officers responded to a "shot spotter" incident on Oak and Gough Streets in the Hayes Valley District approximately at 3:01 a.m., Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1/2 monkey wins a game
|21 hr
|Inquisitor
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|21 hr
|Inquisitor
|7
|NO TAXES on Business
|Mon
|TRUMP 4ever
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|151
|Young and talented
|Sun
|Guess
|1
|End Of Political Correctness
|Sun
|Roudy The Second
|1
|Here comes the man.
|Sat
|Bert
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC