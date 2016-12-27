Peak San Francisco: Michelin Starred Quince Is Now Serving Food On An iPad
San Francisco's Quince made news this October when it was awarded a third Michelin star , but in a sign that even the most prestigious restaurants are struggling to maintain their cutting edge we learn today that its chefs have cooked up a bold new plan to grab the Instagram-ready eyes of customers: Dishes served on iPads. And to make matters even lamer, they didn't even come up with the idea themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here comes the man.
|14 hr
|Inquisitor
|5
|1/2 monkey wins a game
|Mon
|Inquisitor
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Mon
|Inquisitor
|7
|NO TAXES on Business
|Mon
|TRUMP 4ever
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|151
|Young and talented
|Sun
|Guess
|1
|End Of Political Correctness
|Dec 25
|Roudy The Second
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC