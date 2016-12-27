Ousted Tenants Employing Private Investigators To Bust Illegal Airbnbs
San Francisco Airbnb hosts not playing by the rules now face a new challenge: private investigators out to catch them in the short-term rental act. However, as Bloomberg reports , the latest salvo in the ongoing battle between the San Francisco-based company and regulators wasn't fired by city officials, but rather by ousted tenants seeking revenge - and private dicks are reaping the benefits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here comes the man.
|9 hr
|Inquisitor
|5
|1/2 monkey wins a game
|Mon
|Inquisitor
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Mon
|Inquisitor
|7
|NO TAXES on Business
|Mon
|TRUMP 4ever
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|151
|Young and talented
|Sun
|Guess
|1
|End Of Political Correctness
|Dec 25
|Roudy The Second
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC