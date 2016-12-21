Obama Expels Russian For Spying
In a rare, if not unprecedented news conference, Russian Consul General Sergey Petrov addressed the media after President Obama ordered four diplomats at that embassy to leave. One of the employees is a chef.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|14 hr
|Waldo Emerson
|3
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|Wed
|Christian Taliban
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Dec 28
|huntcoyotes
|12
|Here comes the man.
|Dec 27
|Inquisitor
|5
|1/2 monkey wins a game
|Dec 26
|Inquisitor
|2
|NO TAXES on Business
|Dec 26
|TRUMP 4ever
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Dec 26
|anonymous
|151
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC