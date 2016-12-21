New Year's Eve: Muni offering free rides later, BART extended
After the fireworks go up in San Francisco on New Year's, a series of Bay Area transportation agencies will offer free rides or extended service to get people home safely. After the fireworks go up in San Francisco on New Year's, a series of Bay Area transportation agencies will offer free rides or extended service to get people home safely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|18 hr
|Christian Taliban
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|21 hr
|huntcoyotes
|12
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|Wed
|hungg low
|1
|Here comes the man.
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|5
|1/2 monkey wins a game
|Dec 26
|Inquisitor
|2
|NO TAXES on Business
|Dec 26
|TRUMP 4ever
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Dec 26
|anonymous
|151
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC