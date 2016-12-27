Man Stabs Two People In The Face Near...

Man Stabs Two People In The Face Near Dolores Park

Two men were hospitalized early this morning after an attempted robbery near Dolores Park turned violent. The Examiner reports that the men were on the corner of 20th and Church Street, at the small sitting area above the Gay Beach, when two men tried to rob them - stabbing them in the face in the process.

