Man Accused of Biting Flight Attendant's Ear en Route to SFO
A man, who once called the Bay Area home, is accused in federal court of biting a flight attendant's ear in a drunken fit while traveling from Amsterdam to San Francisco. Jonah Cayle Snow attacked two male flight attendants as they tried to stop him from smoking a cigarette and drinking alcohol aboard Wednesday's KLM Flight No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1/2 monkey wins a game
|52 min
|Half Monkey
|1
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|1 hr
|Kiss6729
|6
|Here comes the man.
|16 hr
|Bert
|3
|California will soon provide ethnic studies cla...
|16 hr
|Bert
|63
|Putin Selfie Shows Giant Whatsit
|16 hr
|Bert
|2
|California Store Shortages
|16 hr
|Bert
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|150
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC