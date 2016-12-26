Make Recchiuti-style hot cocoa
When the weather outside is frightful, there are few things more delightful than a mug of steaming hot cocoa. Make it espresso-topped Recchiuti hot chocolate - topped with a toasted marshmallow, yet - for a throughly grown-up winter treat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1/2 monkey wins a game
|16 hr
|Inquisitor
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|16 hr
|Inquisitor
|7
|NO TAXES on Business
|19 hr
|TRUMP 4ever
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|21 hr
|anonymous
|151
|Young and talented
|Sun
|Guess
|1
|End Of Political Correctness
|Sun
|Roudy The Second
|1
|Here comes the man.
|Sat
|Bert
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC