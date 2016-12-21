Japan ex-PM Yoshida's forgotten Pearl...

Japan ex-PM Yoshida's forgotten Pearl Harbor visit recounted

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who will visit Pearl Harbor with President Barack Obama on Tuesday, wasn't even born when Japan's former leader Shigeru Yoshida went there just six years after the country's World War II surrender, by himself and feeling awkward. Yoshida is best remembered for signing the San Francisco peace treaty with the U.S. and others in 1951, allowing Japan back into international society after its war defeat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... 5 hr Tommy 7
News Young and talented 6 hr Guess 1
End Of Political Correctness 9 hr Roudy The Second 1
1/2 monkey wins a game 13 hr Half Monkey 1
Here comes the man. Sat Bert 3
News California will soon provide ethnic studies cla... Sat Bert 63
Putin Selfie Shows Giant Whatsit Sat Bert 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,461 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC