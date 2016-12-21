Humanoid robot Pepper is amusing, but...

Humanoid robot Pepper is amusing, but is it practical?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

While merrily chirping, dancing and posing for selfies, a robot named Pepper looks like another expensive toy at a San Francisco mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... Wed Christian Taliban 2
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Wed huntcoyotes 12
No Taxes No Rules No Pants Wed hungg low 1
Here comes the man. Dec 27 Inquisitor 5
1/2 monkey wins a game Dec 26 Inquisitor 2
NO TAXES on Business Dec 26 TRUMP 4ever 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Dec 26 anonymous 151
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,476

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC