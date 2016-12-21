Huffman, other lawmakers call for del...

Huffman, other lawmakers call for delay in GGNRA dog-leash plan

14 hrs ago

A trio of local lawmakers - including Rep. Jared Huffman - are urging the National Park Service to give the public another month to absorb a proposed plan to limit where dogs can roam off leash in Marin and other Bay Area counties. Earlier this month, the park service released details of its final environmental impact statement on new dog leash requirements, setting the stage for more restrictions in Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties in 2017.

San Francisco, CA

