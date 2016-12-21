How much sugar is OK? Paper adds to debate
Sugar makes kids hyper: While too much of it will cause teeth problems, it's a common myth that sugar creates hyperactivity in children./iStock/drfelice How many spoonfuls of sugar can you have in a day? The World Health Organization advises no more than about 6 teaspoons of added sugar -- less than a can of soda. The same recommendation was made for children in a study published in the journal Circulation in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here comes the man.
|3 hr
|Bert
|3
|California will soon provide ethnic studies cla...
|3 hr
|Bert
|63
|Putin Selfie Shows Giant Whatsit
|3 hr
|Bert
|2
|California Store Shortages
|3 hr
|Bert
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|anonymous
|150
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Dec 22
|Earl
|1
|Justice for kate
|Dec 20
|Aponi
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC