Housemate Stabbing in San Francisco Near the Castro
One housemate was stabbed and another was arrested after he was spotted hiding under a car Thursday morning in San Francisco near the Castro. About 2:30 a.m. police said they responded to a stabbing involving housemates inside a home at Henry and Noe streets, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|16 hr
|Christian Taliban
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|20 hr
|huntcoyotes
|12
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|Wed
|hungg low
|1
|Here comes the man.
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|5
|1/2 monkey wins a game
|Dec 26
|Inquisitor
|2
|NO TAXES on Business
|Dec 26
|TRUMP 4ever
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Dec 26
|anonymous
|151
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC