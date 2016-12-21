Grisly and zany San Francisco history...

Grisly and zany San Francisco history at the Wharf

If you've got relatives in town for the holidays who insist that their San Francisco experiences won't be complete until they've been to Fisherman's Wharf, a newish option that's open on New Year's Day is the San Francisco Dungeon. In operation since 2014, the 60-minute immersive theater experience features spooky, comical and sensationalized scenes of Bay Area history, including a descent in a mine shaft elevator, an interrogation by judge "Mad Meade," a drink with saloonkeeper Miss Piggott and a new drop ride called "Escape Alcatraz."

