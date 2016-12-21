Governor Brown Appoints Stephen M. Mu...

Governor Brown Appoints Stephen M. Murphy to San Francisco County Superior Court

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Stephen M. Murphy to a judgeship in the San Francisco County Superior Court. Murphy, 60, of San Francisco, has been a sole practitioner since 1999.

