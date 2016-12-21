Google's policies deter whistle-blowi...

Google's policies deter whistle-blowing, employee alleges in lawsuit - Sun, 25 Dec 2016 PST

18 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A Google Inc. employee has filed a lawsuit against the technology giant, alleging the company's confidentiality policies illegally dissuade current and former workers from whistle-blowing. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in a California Superior Court in San Francisco County by an anonymous San Francisco-based product manager.

