Google lawyer accused of calling aging 'rock star' a 'scumbag' in courthouse

A plaintiff in a lawsuit against Google and YouTube has sought the removal from the case of a lawyer representing Google for his alleged "fighting words" in the courthouse. A guitar player suing Google and YouTube for removing a music video from the video-streaming website has filed a court motion demanding the dismissal of a Google lawyer from the case for allegedly calling him a "scumbag" in the San Francisco federal courthouse.

