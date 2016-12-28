Ghost Ship fire: One groupa s experience highlights Oaklanda s heavy-handed approach for artist s...
Omni Commons founding member David Keenen looks over old permits for the community space in OaklandA a a s Temescal neighborhood after city officials attempted to shut the space down, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Keenan has, over the years, become an expert not only in the buildingA a a s history, but also in city and state building and fire codes .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|13
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|4 hr
|Truffles5450
|2
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|10 hr
|hungg low
|1
|Here comes the man.
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|5
|1/2 monkey wins a game
|Dec 26
|Inquisitor
|2
|NO TAXES on Business
|Dec 26
|TRUMP 4ever
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Dec 26
|anonymous
|151
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC