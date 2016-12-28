Ghost Ship fire: One groupa s experie...

Ghost Ship fire: One groupa s experience highlights Oaklanda s heavy-handed approach for artist s...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Omni Commons founding member David Keenen looks over old permits for the community space in OaklandA a a s Temescal neighborhood after city officials attempted to shut the space down, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Keenan has, over the years, become an expert not only in the buildingA a a s history, but also in city and state building and fire codes .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... 1 hr huntcoyotes 13
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... 4 hr Truffles5450 2
No Taxes No Rules No Pants 10 hr hungg low 1
Here comes the man. Tue Inquisitor 5
1/2 monkey wins a game Dec 26 Inquisitor 2
NO TAXES on Business Dec 26 TRUMP 4ever 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Dec 26 anonymous 151
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,032 • Total comments across all topics: 277,406,217

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC