First lawsuit filed in deadly Oakland warehouse fire

San Francisco, Cal.- The parents of a 20-year-old college student who died in Oakland's deadly warehouse fire filed the first lawsuit Friday in the disaster, blaming the building's owner, chief tenant and others. The lawsuit, filed in Alameda County Superior Court, evoked the last moments of San Francisco State University student Michela Gregory, saying she was trapped on the second floor of the 10,000-square-foot building that was a jumble of makeshift stairs and room dividers with no clear exit paths.

