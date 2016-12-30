Dungeness crabbers on strike from Cal...

Dungeness crabbers on strike from California to Canada

12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Some consumers may have to settle for not-as-fresh Dungeness crab and others could wait a little longer for their first taste of the season as fishermen from Northern California to the Canadian border strike after wholesale buyers sought to lower the purchase price. The strike was extended Friday to include markets in San Francisco and Half Moon Bay, where customers have been able to buy the holiday dinner staple since November due to a season that opened in phases.

