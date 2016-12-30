Dungeness crabbers on strike from California to Canada
Some consumers may have to settle for not-as-fresh Dungeness crab and others could wait a little longer for their first taste of the season as fishermen from Northern California to the Canadian border strike after wholesale buyers sought to lower the purchase price. The strike was extended Friday to include markets in San Francisco and Half Moon Bay, where customers have been able to buy the holiday dinner staple since November due to a season that opened in phases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|anonymous
|152
|No Taxes No Rules No Pants
|Fri
|Waldo Emerson
|3
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|Wed
|Christian Taliban
|2
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Dec 28
|huntcoyotes
|12
|Here comes the man.
|Dec 27
|Inquisitor
|5
|1/2 monkey wins a game
|Dec 26
|Inquisitor
|2
|NO TAXES on Business
|Dec 26
|TRUMP 4ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC