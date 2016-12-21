Bundle up for New Year's Eve in California
New Year's Eve in California is forecast to be chillier than usual, with temperatures in some areas headed toward freezing, forecasters said Thursday. A cold front coming down from the northeast is expected to move into the region on Friday and stick around for the first few days of 2017, National Weather Service forecaster Bob Benjamin said.
