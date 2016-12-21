Artist Turns Street Grids of Brooklyn...

Artist Turns Street Grids of Brooklyn and San Francisco Into Intricate Puzzle Mazes

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Laughing Squid

Using street centerline data available in the public domain, Chandra carves a maze pattern from the street grid by hand without the aid of computer algorithms. The final maze design is drawn by hand digitally to be turned into a city maze map poster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Here comes the man. 2 hr Inquisitor 5
1/2 monkey wins a game Mon Inquisitor 2
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Mon Inquisitor 7
NO TAXES on Business Mon TRUMP 4ever 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mon anonymous 151
News Young and talented Sun Guess 1
End Of Political Correctness Sun Roudy The Second 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,642 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,639

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC