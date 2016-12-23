Antioch: Jury hands down guilty verdi...

Antioch: Jury hands down guilty verdicts in 2012 double slaying

A jury handed down guilty verdicts the 2012 killing of a Bay Area couple, which prosecutors argued was motivated by revenge over a cache of stolen assault weapons. Sheldon Silas, 28, Reginald Whitley, 35, and Lamar Michaels, 29, were convicted Thursday of murdering Christopher Zinn, 24, and his girlfriend, Brieanna Dow, 21, whose bodies were found riddled with bullets alongside Buchanan Road in unincorporated Antioch in October 2012.

