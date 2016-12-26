Afghan Refugee Shot At While Driving ...

Afghan Refugee Shot At While Driving for Uber

6 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A Sacramento-based Uber driver and Afghan refugee was nearly shot while working a late-night shift in San Francisco, after a man ran toward his car and shot, point blank, through his window. "I afraid a lot because it's the first time they try to kill me," said a man, asked to be referred to only as Mohammad for fear of retribution.

