2 suspects in fatal stabbing of father in Target toy aisle are charged with murder
Two brothers accused of stabbing a father to death in front of his 4-year-old son on Christmas Eve at a Target store in the San Francisco Bay Area have been charged with murder. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that 22-year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25-year-old Jesse Archuleta have been charged and are being held without bail.
