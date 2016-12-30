2 suspects in fatal stabbing of fathe...

2 suspects in fatal stabbing of father in Target toy aisle are charged with murder

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Two brothers accused of stabbing a father to death in front of his 4-year-old son on Christmas Eve at a Target store in the San Francisco Bay Area have been charged with murder. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that 22-year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25-year-old Jesse Archuleta have been charged and are being held without bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Taxes No Rules No Pants 1 hr Waldo Emerson 3
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... Wed Christian Taliban 2
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Wed huntcoyotes 12
Here comes the man. Dec 27 Inquisitor 5
1/2 monkey wins a game Dec 26 Inquisitor 2
NO TAXES on Business Dec 26 TRUMP 4ever 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Dec 26 anonymous 151
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,456,466

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC