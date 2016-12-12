12-inch water main breaks, floods San Francisco streets
A 12-inch main running underneath Evans Avenue and Rankin Street broke Friday causing major street closures and flooding in the area. A 12-inch main running underneath Evans Avenue and Rankin Street broke Friday causing major street closures and flooding in the area.
