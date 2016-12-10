100-Pound Brass Menorah Stolen From San Francisco Park
"For somebody to take a symbol that means light and joy, they must be in a dark space in their life," said Miryum Mochkin It was not a very happy beginning to Hanukkah for the Jews of Chabad and those who celebrate with them. Jean Elle reports.
