Wondering what's being done about gun violence? City Council briefing tomorrow

In discussion following recent gunfire incidents in our area - with or without victims/damage - someone invariably asks what elected officials are doing about it. One answer just came in via the agenda for tomorrow morning's meeting of the City Council's Gender Equity, Safe Communities, and New Americans Committee - an item titled " Seattle Police Department Briefing on Gun Violence " is first up at 9:30 am.

