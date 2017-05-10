When artist Laurie Anderson sold out

Artist Laurie Anderson has written six books, released a dozen albums, created multimedia performances for human and canine audiences and produced an acclaimed documentary film. In 1992, on the occasion of her book Stories from the Nerve Bible, she talks with Ross Reynolds about her short stint as an art teacher , why she made an American Express commercial, her thoughts on the then emerging internet, and how her first hit "O Superman" was appropriated for a car alarm company.

