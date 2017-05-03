West Seattle scene: Salmon-release season at Fauntleroy Creek
Above, that's Fauntleroy Creek volunteer Dennis Hinton with students from Genesee Hill Elementary , one of more than a dozen schools releasing salmon fry into the creek this spring. Before release season is out, creek steward Judy Pickens tells WSB, volunteers will have worked with about 750 students from all over our area.
