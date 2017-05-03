West Seattle 'Meet Up' with Pramila Jayapal set for May 23
Join Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's staff at an office meet-up on May 23 in West Seattle from 9 to 10am. Her outreach staff will be available to answer questions, provide an overview of the office's work and functions, and update you on her legislative activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.
