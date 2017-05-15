West Seattle man seeking 'the kindnes...

West Seattle man seeking 'the kindness of strangers' to help fiancee recover

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: West Seattle Blog

A West Seattle man who was looking forward to his wedding is instead engrossed in helping his fiancee recover from a crash, thousands of miles away, and raising money to cover her medical bills. We received first word of this from several people who said that Matthias Bakken , a South Delridge resident and small-business owner, is one of the best neighbors they've ever had, and they wanted to get wider word out to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks Top Projected Starters: Eddie Lacy & L... 5 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! Sun why 2
Phoenix Jones vs Rex Velvet Sat Unlisted 1
Starbucks Saudi Human Rights Violations (Feb '08) May 12 ShameonStarbucks 6
Nostradamus' AFFRIQUE (May '12) May 12 anonymous 271
Gay Teens Seattle May 11 Dennis_kozz 2
Stacie Sandritter May 9 Jake is not a hoa... 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC