West Seattle man seeking 'the kindness of strangers' to help fiancee recover

A West Seattle man who was looking forward to his wedding is instead engrossed in helping his fiancee recover from a crash, thousands of miles away, and raising money to cover her medical bills. We received first word of this from several people who said that Matthias Bakken , a South Delridge resident and small-business owner, is one of the best neighbors they've ever had, and they wanted to get wider word out to the community.

