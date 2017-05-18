Water crisis gets statewide attention
Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen was arrested after he allegedly spat on an Uber driver in Seattle and kicked and dented the driver's car upon learning he couldn't pay cash for his ride home. The Seattle Times reports the 51-year-old had been in the Ballard neighborhood celebrating Norway's Constitution Day with family and was arrested early Thursday at his Shoreline home.
Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
