Water crisis gets statewide attention

Water crisis gets statewide attention

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen was arrested after he allegedly spat on an Uber driver in Seattle and kicked and dented the driver's car upon learning he couldn't pay cash for his ride home. The Seattle Times reports the 51-year-old had been in the Ballard neighborhood celebrating Norway's Constitution Day with family and was arrested early Thursday at his Shoreline home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks Top Projected Starters: Eddie Lacy & L... May 15 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 14 why 2
Phoenix Jones vs Rex Velvet May 13 Unlisted 1
Starbucks Saudi Human Rights Violations (Feb '08) May 12 ShameonStarbucks 6
Nostradamus' AFFRIQUE (May '12) May 12 anonymous 271
Gay Teens Seattle May 11 Dennis_kozz 2
Stacie Sandritter May 9 Jake is not a hoa... 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC