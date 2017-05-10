WA: Seattle has Reversed a Decades-Long Trend of Rising Car Ownership ...
Census data show that from 2010 to 2015, the percentage of Seattle households that own a vehicle declined -- that's noteworthy because it's something that hasn't happened in decades. I checked the data back to 1970.
