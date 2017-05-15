Voice of Joy: Sister City Association...

Voice of Joy: Sister City Association Celebrates Syttende Mai at...

During the past six years, the celebration of Norwegian Constitution Day at Bergen Place in Ballard has taken on new dimensions and risen in popularity under the musical direction of Lori Ann Reinhall, longtime volunteer in the Nordic community and popular performer in her own right. Last year crowds were wowed by a new rendition of Edvard Grieg performed by an entire orchestra of accordions, as the music director and emcee has been careful to balance the program with new and returning performing groups.

