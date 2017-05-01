VIDEO: City income-tax resolution get...

VIDEO: City income-tax resolution gets unanimous council OK. So now what?

Since it was a resolution, not legislation, all this means is that they like the idea - nothing actually happens until and unless a bill is drafted and approved. The resolution sets a goal of making that happen by mid-summer.

