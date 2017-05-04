Video: Charlie Franklin Performs 'Wic...

Video: Charlie Franklin Performs 'Wick' from 5th Avenue Theatre's the Secret Garden

Broadway and West End star Tam Mutu stars as Archibald Craven in The 5th Avenue Theatre 's enchanting Broadway-bound revival of The Secret Garden. Mutu joins a phenomenal cast including Tony Award winner Daisy Eagan , Tony Award nominee Josh Young , Lizzie Klemperer , Charlie Franklin and Sen G. Griffin.

