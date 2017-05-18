Traffic/Transit Today: Wednesday watch
BIKE EVERYWHERE DAY ON FRIDAY: What used to be Bike to Work Day is Bike Everywhere Day, and once again, West Seattle Bike Connections and friends will have a special stop along the bike path 6-9 am, with bicyclists also invited to join a 7:30 am ride to the rally downtown - details in our calendar listing .
