Traffic/Transit Today: Monday watch, with May Day alerts & nighttime bridge closure
No incidents in or from West Seattle right now, but two reminders for the day ahead: MAY DAY: Here are the alerts about the protests with permits and possible transit effects, as well as what we found about protests without permits. We'll be monitoring throughout the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For those who want to move
|2 hr
|daniella-emerry
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|4 hr
|Here in seattle
|1
|Tiny house villages a welcome option for Seattl...
|Apr 29
|Prophet Atlantis
|4
|Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15)
|Apr 28
|Bothell dog lover
|2
|iso of information plz read
|Apr 27
|Rachel Armes Deweese
|1
|where is ted bundy's daughter (Oct '14)
|Apr 25
|Pogo
|5
|Ultimate Guide to running backs: Seahawks 2017 ...
|Apr 25
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC