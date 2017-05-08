TOMORROW: HALA (etc.) open house for ...

TOMORROW: HALA (etc.) open house for West Seattle/South Park

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: West Seattle Blog

If you have questions or comments about the proposed rezoning for the Mandatory Housing Affordability component of the city's HALA plan, you'll want to start your Saturday at Westside School in Arbor Heights, where various city departments are teaming up for an open house , 10 am-noon. HALA MHA and how it would affect West Seattle and South Park is at centerstage - with something new, as we reported earlier this week - but other city departments will be there too, with information about a variety of projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiny house villages a welcome option for Seattl... Sat Coal is King 5
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) May 5 cal 442
Eugene Robb May 4 hiding in plain view 1
A list of Seahawks 2017 Undrafted Rookies May 2 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
For those who want to move May 2 daniella-emerry 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 Here in seattle 1
News Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15) Apr 28 Bothell dog lover 2
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC