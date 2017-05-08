TOMORROW: HALA (etc.) open house for West Seattle/South Park

If you have questions or comments about the proposed rezoning for the Mandatory Housing Affordability component of the city's HALA plan, you'll want to start your Saturday at Westside School in Arbor Heights, where various city departments are teaming up for an open house , 10 am-noon. HALA MHA and how it would affect West Seattle and South Park is at centerstage - with something new, as we reported earlier this week - but other city departments will be there too, with information about a variety of projects.

