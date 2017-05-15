Student designers explore, inspire
For senior Jacob Yang, SPU's MODE Fashion Show served as a great opportunity to bring his Chinese culture to an American audience. "My highlight is Chinese embroidered seams," Yang said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Falcon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Top Projected Starters: Eddie Lacy & L...
|Mon
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 14
|why
|2
|Phoenix Jones vs Rex Velvet
|May 13
|Unlisted
|1
|Starbucks Saudi Human Rights Violations (Feb '08)
|May 12
|ShameonStarbucks
|6
|Nostradamus' AFFRIQUE (May '12)
|May 12
|anonymous
|271
|Gay Teens Seattle
|May 11
|Dennis_kozz
|2
|Stacie Sandritter
|May 9
|Jake is not a hoa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC