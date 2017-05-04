South Seattle College Updates: New Aviation Maintenance Technology...
NEW PARTNER FOR AVIATION MAINTENANCE TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM: SSC has announced that it's been selected by Delta Air Lines "as an approved partner college in training future aviation maintenance technicians for careers with the global aviation company." The AMT program is FAA-certified and has been training technicians since the 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|cal
|442
|Eugene Robb
|Thu
|hiding in plain view
|1
|A list of Seahawks 2017 Undrafted Rookies
|May 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|For those who want to move
|May 2
|daniella-emerry
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|Here in seattle
|1
|Tiny house villages a welcome option for Seattl...
|Apr 29
|Prophet Atlantis
|4
|Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15)
|Apr 28
|Bothell dog lover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC