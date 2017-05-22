Several boats burn as flames rip through Salmon Bay boat house
Several boats were burned when a fire ripped through a boat house on Salmon Bay, Seattle fire officials said. The fire broke out just before 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Shilshole Avenue Northwest in Ballard, sending a plume of smoke visible throughout much of the Seattle area.
