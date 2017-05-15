'Senior Buddies': West Seattle neighb...

'Senior Buddies': West Seattle neighbors spending time together, spanning generations

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Seattle Blog

On this day when we celebrate families here's a reminder that "family" doesn't always require blood ties. In The Admiral District, students from Lafayette Elementary School have been spending time with residents at Brookdale Admiral Heights , which is less than a block north, in a program called " Senior Buddies ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks Top Projected Starters: Eddie Lacy & L... Mon SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! Sun why 2
Phoenix Jones vs Rex Velvet Sat Unlisted 1
Starbucks Saudi Human Rights Violations (Feb '08) May 12 ShameonStarbucks 6
Nostradamus' AFFRIQUE (May '12) May 12 anonymous 271
Gay Teens Seattle May 11 Dennis_kozz 2
Stacie Sandritter May 9 Jake is not a hoa... 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC