'Senior Buddies': West Seattle neighbors spending time together, spanning generations
On this day when we celebrate families here's a reminder that "family" doesn't always require blood ties. In The Admiral District, students from Lafayette Elementary School have been spending time with residents at Brookdale Admiral Heights , which is less than a block north, in a program called " Senior Buddies ."
