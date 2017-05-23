Seattle Reign FC vs Orlando Pride: Player Ratings

After some tinkering in the early weeks, Seattle Reign FC appears to have found a formation and tactics that work, as they once again used a 4-3-3 attack / 4-4-2 defense hybrid against the Orlando Pride on Sunday evening. This week they had the added challenge of defending five-time FIFA player of the year Marta, who brings speed, finesse and unpredictability to the Pride attack.

